EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020: Apply online for 22 posts

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 17: EXIM Bank has invited applications for the Legal, Information Technology, Rajbhasha and other posts. Candidates can access the official notification by going to official website and apply online by visiting the official website, i.e eximbankindia.in or by clicking on this link.

Interested applicants can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2020.

Important Date:

Last Date of Receipt of Online Applications: 22 February 2020

Vacancies: 22

Location: Mumbai

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

Please visit official Exim Bank website www.eximbankindia.in.

NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

How to Apply

Interested applicants can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 22 February 2020.

The final selection will be on the basis of the written exam and interview. Only those successful in the written test will qualify for the interview round.