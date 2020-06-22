Exam results 2020: CGBSE result date to be announced today

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 22: The Chhattisgarh CGBSE result date will be announced. More details will be available on the official website.

Many states have cancelled their pending board exams in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In other news the Assam Class 12 exam result will be released on June 25, while in Uttar Pradesh it is on June 27.

The CGBSE result date is expected to be announced later today. In the Assam the Class 12 exam results will be declared on June 25. Telangana will release the SSC class 10 exam result next week. In Goa too the HSSC or Class 12 result will be announced next week.

In Chhattisgarh, the evaluation process for both Class 10 and 12 have been completed.

CGBSE secretary V K Goel said that the result declaration date would be announced on Monday June 22 2020.