ESIC UDC Steno result 2019 declared: Direct link to access full marks list

    New Delhi, Aug 09: The ESIC UDC Steno result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment exam for the posts of UDC and Steno 2019 was held on July 14 2019. For the post of UDC, a total of 19,693 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-II main exam on the basis of their performance in the ESIC prelims results.

    The phase-11 main exam for the post of UDC will be held on September 1 2019. The result is available on esic.nic.in.

    Direct links to download ESIC UDC Result 2019:

    UDC: List of candidates shortlisted for Phase II exam:

    Steno: List of candidates shortlisted for Phase II exam:

    Marks list of all candidates: UDC:

    Friday, August 9, 2019, 16:01 [IST]
