ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 vacancies

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: The ESIC Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

Applications online have been invited by the Employee's State Insurance Corporation for the recruitment of Faculty, Consultant, Senior Resident, Senior Research Scientist, and Junior Resident.

Those interested can apply for the positions online on or before March 25 2021 until 6 pm. Through this recruitment 1189 vacancies would be filled up. Out of this 96 are for Senior Residents, 25 for Associate Professor, 17 for Junior Consultant, 11 each for Assistant Professor, and Professor, 8 each for Junior Residents, and Consultant, 7 for Senior Consultant, 5 for Specialty Specialist, and one for Senior Research Scientist.

The application fee is Rs 500 and for SC/ST/ESIC Candidates (Regular employees) /Female and Ex-servicemen & PH candidates, there would be no fee.

An official notice reads, " selection will be made on the basis of interview of shortlisted candidates which will be conducted by the selection board. The results of the interview will be uploaded on the www.esic.nic.in and no enquiry or correspondence in this regard will be entertained." To apply go to esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for faculty: http://esiccentralapp.com

ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for others: http://esichydapp.com