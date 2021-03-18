YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 vacancies

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 18: The ESIC Recruitment 2021 is underway. More details are available on the official website.

    Applications online have been invited by the Employee's State Insurance Corporation for the recruitment of Faculty, Consultant, Senior Resident, Senior Research Scientist, and Junior Resident.

    ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 189 vacancies

    Those interested can apply for the positions online on or before March 25 2021 until 6 pm. Through this recruitment 1189 vacancies would be filled up. Out of this 96 are for Senior Residents, 25 for Associate Professor, 17 for Junior Consultant, 11 each for Assistant Professor, and Professor, 8 each for Junior Residents, and Consultant, 7 for Senior Consultant, 5 for Specialty Specialist, and one for Senior Research Scientist.

    The application fee is Rs 500 and for SC/ST/ESIC Candidates (Regular employees) /Female and Ex-servicemen & PH candidates, there would be no fee.

    An official notice reads, " selection will be made on the basis of interview of shortlisted candidates which will be conducted by the selection board. The results of the interview will be uploaded on the www.esic.nic.in and no enquiry or correspondence in this regard will be entertained." To apply go to esic.nic.in.

    ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for faculty: http://esiccentralapp.com

    ESIC Recruitment 2021: Apply for others: http://esichydapp.com

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Thursday, March 18, 2021, 13:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X