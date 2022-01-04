ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: 594 posts up for grabs, check eligibility, pay scale and more

WATCH: Man plays with puppy on the beach, video will make you smile

Mumbai, Jan 04: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited application to fill up the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Interested candidates can apply for the 594 posts in the Maharashtra region by visiting the ESIC official website. The last date to submit the application is 15 February.

There are a total of 594 posts, out of which 18 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer. The organisation is also recruiting people for 258 posts of MTS and 318 of Upper Division Clerk (UDC).

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

UDC & Steno. Pay Level - 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

MTS Pay Level - 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Education qualification

UDC: A degree of a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Steno: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. 2. Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).

MTS: Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board. NOTE: Candidate who have not acquired/will not acquire the educational qualification as on the closing date of receipt of online application will not be eligible and need not apply.

For more details check the official ESIC advertisement here.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: Age limit

UDC & Steno: Between 18 to 27 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022.

MTS: Between 18 to 25 years as on the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. 15th February, 2022.

ESIC Maharashtra recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website at https://www.esic.nic.in/

On homepage, click on the link for the recruitment of "UDC/STENO./MTS IN ESIC"

Choose the registration option and fill in required details to register on the ESIC portal

Login and complete the ESIC 2022 recruitment application

Save a copy for future reference

Story first published: Tuesday, January 4, 2022, 16:04 [IST]