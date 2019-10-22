  • search
    EPFO SSA result 2019 declared: Full details of main exam pattern,date and cut off

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The EPFO SSA result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The result was declared by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation for the post of Social Security Assistant. Further a region wise merit list has also been prepared.

    EPFO SSA result 2019 declared: Full details of main exam pattern,date and cut off

    In all 22,229 candidates have qualified in the Phase 1 exam. Now the selected candidates will have to appear for the Phase 2 Main Exam which will held on November 14 2019.

    In all there would be 153 questions and 230 marks in the mains exam and negative marking of one fourth for every wrong answer.

    The highest cut off marks in the general category 87.50 for Bihar Region. Bihar is followed by 86.25 in Punjab and Chandigarh Region, 85.50 in AP. The result is available on https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en/Recruitments.php.

    Minimum Qualifying Marks ini each Objective Test:

    EPFO SSA result 2019 declared: Full details of main exam pattern,date and cut off

    Region wise and Category Wise Cut off Marks for Shortlisting for Phase-II exam:

    EPFO SSA result 2019 declared: Full details of main exam pattern,date and cut off

    Important note:

    The candidature of all the candidates shortlisted for Phase-II Examination for the post of Social Security Assistant is purely provisional. If at any stage (even after appointment) it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase-I examination in violation of the instructions, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected. Being short listed for the Phase-II does not give the right to any candidate for appointment to the post of Social Security Assistant.

    Details of Main Exam:

    EPFO SSA result 2019 declared: Full details of main exam pattern,date and cut off

    Note:

    The marks obtained in Phase - II will be considered for final selection.

    For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one fourth of the mark assigned to that question.

    Descriptive paper will be completely online, i.e. the questions will be displayed on the screen and the candidates will have to type the answers using keyboard.

    Descriptive paper will be conducted online immediately after completion of online objective test of Phase-II Main Examination.

    The candidates will be shortlisted for Phase-III in the ratio of 1:5 i.e. about 5 times the number of vacancies in such category on the basis of their performance in Phase-II.

    EPFO reserves the right to correct any clerical/typographical error in the result.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
