EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 link to remain live until this date

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 01: The EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019 will be declared soon. The admit card once released will be available on the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 31 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released on August 21 2019 and would remain live until September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

How to download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download admit card

Take a printout