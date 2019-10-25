  • search
    EPFO SSA 2019 result declared: Full list of shortlisted candidates for phase-II

    New Delhi, Oct 25: The EPFO SSA 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The online recruitment process for the Social Security Assistant vacancies began on July 21 2019. The phase-I exam for the direct recruitment was conducted on August 31 2019 and a total of 22,229 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-II exam.

    EPFO SSA 2019 result declared: Full list of shortlisted candidates for phase-II

    Those candidates who have been shortlisted will appear for the main exam to be conducted on November 14 2019. The exam would comprise 153 questions of 230 marks. Negative marking of one fourth will be done for every wrong answer. The results are available on epfindia.gov.in.

    Full list of shortlisted candidates for Phase-II exam: https://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_docs/PDFs/Recruitments_PDFs /SSA_Result_2019.pdf

    How to check EPFO SSA 2019 result:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

