  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 to be released on this date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 31: The EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019 to be released on this date

    The exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 31 and September 1 2019. The admit card will be released on August 21 2019 and would remain live until September 1 2019. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

    How to download EPFO Social Security Assistant Admit Card 2019:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the recruitment tab
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    epfo admit card

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 31, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue