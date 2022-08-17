Janmashtami 2022: What Bhog you can offer to Lord Krishna as per your zodiac signs

Janmashtami 2022: Chant these Mantras to seek prosperity and happiness of Bal Gopal on this Day

NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to be released this week: How to raise objections

EPFO Recruitment 2022: 19 posts vacant; Check eligibility, salary and how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: The central government has invited applications for filling up the posts of Assistant Director in various offices of Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), on a deputation basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for EPFO Recruitment 2022 by visiting the official website of EPFO. The application process for these posts (EPFO Recruitment 2022) has started.

Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: 09 September 2022

Vacancy Details: Assitant Directorate(Vigilance): 19 posts

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the detailed notification shared below.Age Limit for EPFO ​​Recruitment 2022

Age limit: Candidates should not exceed 56 years of age.

Salary: Level-10 of the Pay Matrix(Pay Band-3 Rs 15600-39100 with a grade pay Rs 5400/-(pre revised)

EPFO Recruitment 2022: Click Here to Download Official Notification

How to Submit Form:

The application through the proper channel should reach the EPFO, Head Office within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement i.e. 10th August 2022, by name to Shri Mohit Kumar Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066.

EPFO is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) pertaining to its members.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 21:04 [IST]