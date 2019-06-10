EPFO Recruitment 2019: Earn Rs 48,000, apply for 280 assistant section officer posts

New Delhi

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 10: There are 280 posts available under the EPFO Recruitment 2019. More details are available on the official website.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has invited applications for the recruitment of assistants or assistant section officer. The last date to apply is June 15 2019. You can edit the form until July 10 and the online fee payee t can be done until June 25 2019.

In order to be eligible candidates will have to clear the recruitment exam to be conducted on July 30 and 31 2019. A total of 280 posts would be filled up through this process.

The candidates must be at least 20 years of age to apply. The upper age limit is 27. There is an age relaxation for OBC candidates and 8 years for SC/ST candidates. Those candidates selected will get a salary of Rs 44,900 per per month. In addition to this there would be TA, HRA and DA. More details are available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Recruitment 2019: How to apply:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on online registration for assistants link

A new page will open

Click on new registration

Enter required details

Upload photo

Make payment

Download form

Take a printout