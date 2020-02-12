  • search
    EPFO Phase II result for SSA post released

    New Delhi, Feb 12: The EPFO Phase II result for SSA post has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The EPFO had announced 2,189 vacancies for the posts of Social Security Assistant. The selection process has three phased. The third phase will be the skill test or computer data entry test. The exam date and call letters for phase III exam will be released soon. The result is available on epfindia.gov.in.

    How to check EPFO Phase II result for SSA post:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 8:03 [IST]
