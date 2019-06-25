EPFO jobs: Last date to apply for 280 Assistant vacancies today; Steps to apply

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 20: Today is the last date to apply for 280 EPFO Assistant job openings. EPFO recruitment notification for 280 vacancies began on May 30, 2019 and the last date to apply is June 25, 2019.

Employees' Provident Fund of India (EPFO) will be conducting an Online Examination on 30th July 2019 and 31st July 2019 for Recruitment to the post of Assistant, as per EPFO official website.

EPFO recruitment process, salary:

EPFO Assistant Selection will be based on Objective Type Exam, which will be held on 30 and 31 July 2019. The admit card for Assistant Prelims exam can be downloaded from the official website from 20 July to 30 July 2019. There are 280 posts available under the EPFO Recruitment 2019. The pay scale for EPFO Assistant would fall under Level-7 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) under 7th Pay Commission with Entry Pay Rs. 44,900.

EPFO Assistant jobs notification in pdf format: Click Here

Steps to apply online for EPFO Assistant post vacancies:

Visit www.epfindia.gov.in

Go to "Recruitment" under miscellaneous sections and download EPFO Assistant jobs application form.

to download EPFO Assistant posts application form/ notification. Visit recruitment under miscellaneous section. There would be a link to apply online for Assistant jobs.

Click on it and follow the instructions

Fill up the form and submit

Please furnish accurate contact details

Take a print out of final acknowledgement for future reference