EPFO Assistant Result 2019 to be declared on this date, check cut off

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. This year, the prelims exam results are expected on August 31. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

General: 75-85

EWS-73-77

OBC-70-75

SC-68-70

ST-65-69

How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the assistant prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout