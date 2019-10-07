  • search
    EPFO Assistant Result 2019 date update

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    There has been a lot of speculation around the results and what has led to confusion among the lakhs of candidates is that there is no official confirmation on the same.

    EPFO Assistant Result 2019 date update

    Several candidates had expected that the results would be declared between September 22 and September 26, 2019.

    While there is no official confirmation, some reports state that the results are likely to be declared in November 2019. However this is once again tentative as no official has confirmed the date.

    The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

    EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

    General: 75-85

    EWS-73-77

    OBC-70-75

    SC-68-70

    ST-65-69

    How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the assistant prelims result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
