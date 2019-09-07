  • search
    EPFO Assistant Result 2019 date: Check latest update

    New Delhi, Sep 07: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 will be released soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    While it was expected that the results would be declared last week, there was no update on the same. The results are likely to be declared by September 7 2019. This is however a tentative date.

    The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

    EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

    General: 75-85

    EWS-73-77

    OBC-70-75

    SC-68-70

    ST-65-69

    How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on the assistant prelims result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    epfo results

    Story first published: Saturday, September 7, 2019, 4:44 [IST]
