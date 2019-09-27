EPFO Assistant Result 2019 date: As official update eludes,candidates bear the brunt

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: The EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is yet to be declared. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

There has been a lot of speculation around the results and what has led to confusion among the lakhs of candidates is that there is no official confirmation on the same.

Several candidates had expected that the results would be declared between September 22 and September 26 2019.

However, now some say that the result could be expected by September 30 2019, but again this has no official confirmation.

The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

General: 75-85

EWS-73-77

OBC-70-75

SC-68-70

ST-65-69

How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the assistant prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout