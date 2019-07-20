  • search
    EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card released, check exam date

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 20: The EPFO assistant recruitment 2019 admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The prelims exam will be conducted on July 30 and 31 2019. The admit card would be released on July 20 2019. A total of 280 posts will be filled up through this examination. The admit card once released will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

    How to download EPFO assistant recruitment admit card:

    • Go to epfindia.gov.in
    • Click on download admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download admit card
    • Take a printout

    epfo recruitment

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
