EPFO ASO Final Result 2019 released, but it is subject to CAT order

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 27: The EPFO ASO Final Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The main exam for phase II was held on November 7, 2019, and 240 vacancies would be filled through this exam. 3,049 candidates have qualified.

Based on the performance in the Phase-II EPFO ASO main exam, 240 candidates have been selected provisionally for the recruitment to the post of ASO.

An official notice said that EPFO ASO result is subject to the outcome of the OA No. 60/804/2019 and also other OAs relating to this recruitment examination which is pending before different benches of Hon'ble CAT.

The notice also said that the marks would be published shortly. The notice also said "the selected candidates must submit all documents in original in support of their eligibility for the above post at the time of joining. If at any stage (even after appointment) it is found that the candidate is not fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the post or has appeared in the Phase-I and Phase-II examinations in violation of the instructions or have submitted false declaration/certificates, his/her candidature shall be summarily rejected."