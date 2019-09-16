  • search
    Engineering Jobs: POWERGRID announces Executive Trainee vacancies; How to apply

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 16: POWERGRID Recruitment 2019 notification for Executive Trainee vacancies is out and the selection will be based on the GATE 2020 Marks. Last date to apply for POWERGRID Executive Trainee (EE) openings is September 24 which is also the last date to apply for GATE 2020.

    POWERGRID announces Executive Trainee vacancies

    The candidate should have B.E./B.Tech./B.Sc. (Engg.) degree and the selection will be based on the GATE 2020 Marks, Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

    Download POWERGRID Recruitment 2019 notification for Executive Trainee: Click Here

    Direct link to POWERGRID's careers section rolling advertisement for apprentices: Click here

    Steps to follow:

    • Candidates must visit Careers section of powergridindia.com
    • Register first and appear for GATE 2020 for relevant post as per engineering specialisation.
    • Register with GATE 2020 application number and registration number from Jan 15 to Feb 12, 2020.

    Story first published: Monday, September 16, 2019, 0:39 [IST]
