  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Engineering Jobs: ECIL recruiting Junior Technical Officers; 200 BE/Btech job openings

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 05: ECIL Junior Technical Officers on-line application process is underway and there are 200 BE/Btech job openings. ECIL is recruiting engineers for Junior Technical Officers posts on contract basis. ECIL Junior Technical Officer apply online link is given below.

    ECIL Junior Technical Officers on-line application process

    ECIL recruitment process: Short listing of candidates would be done on the basis of marks obtained in BE/BTech. Shortlisted candidates will be called for documents verifications at New Delhi. For more details on these openings and other ECIL jobs visit ecil.co.in. Last date to apply is October 11, 2019.

    ECIL Junior Technical Officer recruitment notification download: Click Here

    ECIL JTO vacancy how to apply instructions: Click Here

    ECIl JTO apply online link: Click Here

    Steps to apply for ECIL Junior Technical Officer jobs:

    • Go to official website ecil.co.in.
    • Click "Career" select "e-Recruitment" find the advertisement "Click here to apply for Junior Technical Officer on Contract against Advt. No.40/2019", click on the advertisement.
    • ECIL notification will open read it and check Eligibility.
    • To apply enter you details correctly.
    • Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 2:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue