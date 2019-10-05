Engineering Jobs: ECIL recruiting Junior Technical Officers; 200 BE/Btech job openings

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 05: ECIL Junior Technical Officers on-line application process is underway and there are 200 BE/Btech job openings. ECIL is recruiting engineers for Junior Technical Officers posts on contract basis. ECIL Junior Technical Officer apply online link is given below.

ECIL recruitment process: Short listing of candidates would be done on the basis of marks obtained in BE/BTech. Shortlisted candidates will be called for documents verifications at New Delhi. For more details on these openings and other ECIL jobs visit ecil.co.in. Last date to apply is October 11, 2019.

ECIL Junior Technical Officer recruitment notification download: Click Here

ECIL JTO vacancy how to apply instructions: Click Here

ECIl JTO apply online link: Click Here

Steps to apply for ECIL Junior Technical Officer jobs:

Go to official website ecil.co.in .

. Click "Career" select "e-Recruitment" find the advertisement "Click here to apply for Junior Technical Officer on Contract against Advt. No.40/2019", click on the advertisement.

ECIL notification will open read it and check Eligibility.

To apply enter you details correctly.

Finally click submit button and take the print of the application form.