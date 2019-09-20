Engineering jobs: 4 DMRC jobs for Dy. Chief Engineer post; How to apply for these BE BTech jobs

New Delhi, Sep 20: DMRC jobs have been announced and the DMRC recruitment notification for four Dy. Chief Engineer (Civil) vacancies is out on the official website. These engineering job openings are for experienced candidates and salary would be level-12 in Pay Matrix as per the 7th Pay Commission.

DMRC Dy. Chief Engineer (Civil) application process is offline and the last date to apply is October 11, 2019. DMRC official notification for Dy. Chief Engineer vacancies state that the candidate should be B.Tech/BE (Civil) with relevant work experience.

DMRC Dy. Chief Engineer (Civil) recruitment interview date, DMRC notification download link:

The list of shortlisted candidates shall be uploaded on DMRC website on October 25, 2019, (tentatively) and interview will be held in the second week of November, 2019 at Metro Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi (tentatively).

DMRC Dy. Chief Engineer (Civil) notification/ application form download: Click Here

How to apply for DMRC Dy. Chief Engineer job:

Visit www.delhimetrorail.com

Click on Careers.

In the list, find "REQUIREMENT OF DY. CHIEF ENGINEER (CIVIL), FOR DMRC (MUMBAI), ON DEPUTATION BASIS".

A link to download notification in pdf is there. Click on it and download the pdf file.

Read all the instructions and scroll down to page 3.

Take a printout of pages 3-4. This is your application form.

Fill it up and send it to below-given address along with the documents mentioned in the official advertisement.

The duly filled in application form should be sent in an envelope super-scribing on the cover prominently - Name of Post.

Send by Courier/Speed Post/registered post to the following address:

Chief General Manager (HR),

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd ,

Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane,

Barakhamba Road, New Delhi - 110001

Please make sure that the form reaches the DMRC on or before October 11, 2019.