Employment duration of 864 contractual teachers extended by EDMC

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the employment duration of 864 contractual teachers till March-end, its mayor on Thursday said.

The contract of these teachers had ended on January 19 this year.

"Now, it has been decided to extend the contract of 864 such teachers till March 31, 2021," East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said He said the civic body was sensitive towards all sections of the employees and do all that was possible for their welfare.