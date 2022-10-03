YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Election Commission chooses Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 03: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon on Monday. The ECI has time and again roped in famous personalities as national icons and brand ambassadors for better voting percentage in the elections.

    The actor expressed gratitude to the ECI and said he would try his best to fulfill the responsibility given to him.

    Election Commission chooses Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon
    Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi

    Earlier, Tripathi was the state icon for Bihar.

    "Bollywood Actor #PankajTripathi has been declared as National Icon of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, he was State Icon for Bihar. @TripathiiPankaj expresses gratitude towards ECI for giving him this enormous responsibility," tweeted All India Radio News.

    Tripathi, who hails from Bihar, is famous for his acting skills in OTT series and movies.

    ECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by postECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by post

    The ECI nominates famous actors, sportsperson to ensure better participation from the voters and increase the voting percentage in the elections.

    Earlier the ECI had made Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. The apex election body had also made Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador earlier.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    election commission of india voters

    Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 16:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X