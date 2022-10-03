Viral video: Youth stabbed to death for giving testimony in court in Delhi

Election Commission chooses Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi as its national icon on Monday. The ECI has time and again roped in famous personalities as national icons and brand ambassadors for better voting percentage in the elections.

The actor expressed gratitude to the ECI and said he would try his best to fulfill the responsibility given to him.

Earlier, Tripathi was the state icon for Bihar.

"Bollywood Actor #PankajTripathi has been declared as National Icon of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, he was State Icon for Bihar. @TripathiiPankaj expresses gratitude towards ECI for giving him this enormous responsibility," tweeted All India Radio News.

Bollywood Actor #PankajTripathi has been declared as National Icon of the Election Commission of India. Earlier, he was State Icon for Bihar.@TripathiiPankaj expresses gratitude towards ECI for giving him this enormous responsibility.#AIRVideo: Rahisuddin Rihan pic.twitter.com/nergryFBf7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 3, 2022

Tripathi, who hails from Bihar, is famous for his acting skills in OTT series and movies.

ECI to send EPIC to newly enrolled voters by post

The ECI nominates famous actors, sportsperson to ensure better participation from the voters and increase the voting percentage in the elections.

Earlier the ECI had made Cheteshwar Pujara as its brand ambassador. The apex election body had also made Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador earlier.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 16:18 [IST]