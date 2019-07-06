ECIL announces BE/BTech jobs: 20 out of 24 jobs for engineers; Fresher engineers can also apply

New Delhi, July 06: ECIL recruitment 2019 is underway and 24 job openings have been announced by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL on official website. 20 out of these 24 job openings is for BE/BTech graduates and the last date to apply for ECIL jobs is July 11, 2019.

The online application process for the ECIL jobs began on July 4, 2019. ECIL recruitment process involves written exam and interview. ECIL has announced 20 job openings for Technical Officers, 2 for scientific assistants and 2 for junior artisan.

Education qualification required for ECIL jobs:

For Technical Officer posts, a first class engineering degree in Mechanical/ Electronics and Communication /Computer Science / IT/Electrical/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University is required.

For Scientific Assistant posts, first class Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronics / Instrumentation.

For Junior Artisans, the candidates should have passed ITI (2 years duration) in the trades of Electronics / Electrical/ Instrumentation.

Click Here

Direct link to apply for ECIL jobs: Click Here

Steps to apply for ECIL jobs:

Visit http://careers.ecil.co.in

Click on the first link "Recruitment of TO-C, SAA-C, JR.Artisaan...."

This page has individual links for all the job openings announced.

Please follow the instructions and apply.

For detailed instruction on how to apply - Click Here