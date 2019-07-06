  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ECIL announces BE/BTech jobs: 20 out of 24 jobs for engineers; Fresher engineers can also apply

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 06: ECIL recruitment 2019 is underway and 24 job openings have been announced by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited or ECIL on official website. 20 out of these 24 job openings is for BE/BTech graduates and the last date to apply for ECIL jobs is July 11, 2019.

    The online application process for the ECIL jobs began on July 4, 2019. ECIL recruitment process involves written exam and interview. ECIL has announced 20 job openings for Technical Officers, 2 for scientific assistants and 2 for junior artisan.

    ECIL announces BE/BTech jobs: 20 out of 24 jobs for engineers; Fresher engineers can also apply

    Education qualification required for ECIL jobs:

    • For Technical Officer posts, a first class engineering degree in Mechanical/ Electronics and Communication /Computer Science / IT/Electrical/ Instrumentation with minimum 60% marks in aggregate from any recognized Institution/University is required.
    • For Scientific Assistant posts, first class Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/Electronics / Instrumentation.
    • For Junior Artisans, the candidates should have passed ITI (2 years duration) in the trades of Electronics / Electrical/ Instrumentation.

    Click Here

    Direct link to apply for ECIL jobs: Click Here

    Steps to apply for ECIL jobs:

    • Visit http://careers.ecil.co.in
    • Click on the first link "Recruitment of TO-C, SAA-C, JR.Artisaan...."
    • This page has individual links for all the job openings announced.
    • Please follow the instructions and apply.
    • For detailed instruction on how to apply - Click Here

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    jobs engineers

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue