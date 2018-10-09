East Delhi sanitation workers call-off strike

New Delhi, Oct 9: The strike by East Delhi Municipal Corporation sanitation workers, which began on September 12, ended on Tuesday. The sanitation workers called-off their strike after successful talks with Mayor and Commissioner of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The workers had been demanding regular payments of salaries, clearance of dues and regularisation of sanitation workers who have been inducted on a temporary basis.

Because of the strike, the sanitation workers had not been collecting garbage which turned many parts of East Delhi a big garbage dump. Heaps of garbage lay strewn around major areas like Laxmi Nagar, Vinod Nagar, Geeta Colony, Krishan Nagar and Azadpur.

EDMC mayor Bipin Bihari had last month blamed the AAP government for the mess and said the employees could not be paid because the Delhi government did not release funds. The areas worst affected by the strike include Dharampura, Kailash Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Trilok Puri, Kalyan Puri, Geeta Colony and Shahdara.