Dusshera 2019: Significance, puja timings and more

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, October 7: The season of some of the most important festivals of India has already begun. Nine days of Navratri and three days of Durga Puja ends with Dusshera.

In India Dusshera and Vijayadashmi are both used as terms for the same festival. The festival of Dusshera falls on Shukla Paksha Dashmi in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

Significance:

In the northern and southern states, the festival of Dusshera is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, hence in many parts of South India it is called as Vijayadashmi (word Vijay means victory).

In the eastern and northeastern states of India, it is commemorated as the victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, the demon king, and also marks the end of Durga Puja celebrations.

It symbolizes the triumph of good (Ram and Durga) over evil (Ravana and Mahishasur).

The deities worshipped during Dusshera or Vijayadashmi

Lord Rama: Lord Rama is worshipped during Dusshera. This is day is observed as the victory of Lord Rama over demon King Ravana. Lord Rama reached Ayodhya only after 20 days of killing Ravana. Coming back of Lord Rama to Ayodhya is celebrated as Diwali.

Goddess Aparajita: In many parts of India Goddess Aparajita is worshipped on the day of Dusshera and Vijayadashmi. Aparajita means one who cannot be defeated. It is believed that Lord Rama sought her blessings and then waged a war against Ravana.

Shami Tree: On this day many worship Shami Tree by performing Shami Puja also known as Banni Puja and Jammi Puja in some southern states. It is believed that Arjun hid his weapons inside Shami tree during his exile.

Muhurat and Puja Timings

Dusshera: 8th October 2019

8th October 2019 Vijay Muhurat: 14.04 to 14.50

14.04 to 14.50 Aparahna Puja Time: 13.17 to 15.36

13.17 to 15.36 Dashami Tithi Begins: 12.37 (7th October)

12.37 (7th October) Dashami Tithi ends: 14.50 (8th October)

Courtesy: Astroyogi.com

In various parts of India Dusshera is celebrated in different ways. In Karnataka the Mysuru Dasara is a big attraction with its elaborate processions and rituals.

In North India colourful and tall effigies of Ravana and his brothers are erected in maidens and burnt in front of large crowds celebrating the victory Ram over Ravana.