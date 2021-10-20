DUET 2021 answer key released: Direct link to raise objections

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 20: The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 answer key has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The same is available on the official website.

The entrance test was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in CBT mode. The answer key for 73 courses has been provided by the NTA. The answer keys are provisional and candidates are allowed to raise objections for the provisional answer key toll October 21.

Duet is conducted for admission to postgraduate and undergraduate courses at the Delhi University. NTA will announce the DUET 2021 result after the answer key challenge window is closed.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only Non-Refundable) per question challenged as a processing fee...No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium," the National Testing Agency said.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 21 October 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)," the NTA also added. The answer keys are available on http://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/loginpage.aspx.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 11:24 [IST]