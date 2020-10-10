DU First Cut Off List released: How to apply for admission?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Delhi University released its first cut-off list on Saturday for admission to nearly 70,000 seats up for grabs. Varsity officials warned students against visiting colleges for the admission process, saying no one will be allowed entry.

Lady Shri Ram College For Women has pegged 100 per cent score for three courses for general category aspirants -- BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science and BA (Hons) Psychology.

The list is available at the official website, du.ac.in as well as at the official websites of the respective colleges.

Some colleges have already began publishing the list for admissions to BA, BSc, BCom courses in various colleges of the university like Miranda House, SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, JMC, Ramjas, Kirori Mal College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru College, PGDAV, ARSD, Kalindi, Gargi, Indraprastha College for Women and others.

The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to submit fees will be October 16 and the DU UG entrance test against the first merit list will be held from October 19 to 21. Meanwhile, the PG admission process will begin from October 26.

"Students will be able to apply for admission on October 12 from 10 am onwards but the entire process will be online. They should not visit colleges or departments since they won''t be allowed entry," an official at the university said.

Last year, Hindu College had pegged the highest score of 99 per cent for Political Science Honours. Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College came a close second with a cut-off of 98.75 per cent for BA programme and Psychology Honours.

At 98.3 per cent, Hindu College also had the highest cut-off for Physics Honours.

College principals said they are in the process of finalising cut-offs.

Last month, St Stephen''s College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses, with the highest cut-off being announced at 99.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Economics.

Since classrooms will be able to accommodate a select number of students due to social distancing norms, the cut-offs will have to be higher, the principal said.

According to a principal who requested anonymity, DU has asked all the principals to finalise and upload cut-offs by 1 pm on Saturday.

The new session is scheduled to commence on November 18.

