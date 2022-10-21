DU admissions: Delhi University extends deadline for CSAS round 1

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 21: DU Admissions 2022: The Delhi University (DU) on Friday extended the last date for round one of Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

"The Candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS Round-1 must "Accept Allocation" through dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the "Approval from College Principal", they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission," a statement from the university said.

"Candidates must note that to participate in Subsequent CSAS Rounds they must take the admission whenever it is offered to them. Only the candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round/ s, if applicable," it said.

"Please note that the window for "Upgrade / Re-ordering the higher preferences" for 2nd Round of CSAS shall be available from 05:00 P.M. Tuesday, 25 October, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Thursday, 27 October, 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees.," it added.

"Other Candidates who have not been allocated seat in 1st Round of CSAS shall be considered for second Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS," it said.

Candidates are advised to check the schedule and updates on the website of the University.

DU Admissions 2022: Important dates