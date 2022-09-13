Vivo to launch V25 5G smartphone in India soon; Check expected price, specifications here

CUET UG 2022 Result to be declared soon: Steps to check

DU Admissions 2023 starts via CUET: How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 13: Delhi University has launched the portal for admission through CUET test in its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2022-23.

The university is likely to begin the new academic session on November 1. The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programme.

DU admission 2023: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 toward the form.

The application fee is Rs 100 for those belonging to reserved categories.

Admission process

Delhi University admissions will be done only through the CSAS in three phases submission of the CSAS-2022 application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, seat allocation, and admission.

DU admission 2023: How to apply

Candidates will have to visit the DU admission website https://admission.uod.ac.in/

Register by clicking on the link that read admission for undergraduate programmes.

Fill in all basic details, upload mark sheets, photographs and signatures, and pay the registration fee.

The CUET score will be required in the second phase of the process, which can only take place once the results have been announced.

A candidate will be required to select the programmes in which they want to take admission.

They will have to confirm the programme-specific CUET-UG merit score for all the selected programmes.

In the third phase, a merit list will be issued by Delhi University and based on it seats will be allocated.

Once a seat is allotted in a particular round, the student has to accept it.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the admission website of the University of Delhi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 6:40 [IST]