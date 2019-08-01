  • search
    DU 6th cut-off released: Clarification on confusion regarding some colleges

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Aug 01: Delhi University released its sixth cut-off list on for reserved category students.

    However, there was confusion over the list as some colleges like Gargi, Shri Ram College of Commerce released cut-offs for the general category on their websites but the varsity uploaded the cut-offs only for reserved category students.

    A varsity official, however, said the sixth list has only been released to fill vacant seats under reserved categories. Cut-offs released by colleges on their respective websites for general category students won't be considered valid.

    The sixth cut-off list was announced following the culmination of a two-day special drive for applicants belonging to the reserved categories/quota viz Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes/Economically Weaker Section/Persons With Disabilities/Kashmiri Migrants/Armed Forces Category/Minority (Sikh).

    A seventh cut-off list would be released on August 6 if seats are still available.

    The special drive was carried out for those could not apply in respective categories and they had the option of requesting for change in categories.

    DU Admission 2019: A big challenge for outstation students

    For Economically Weaker Section, BA (Hons) Economics was closed in the fifth list but it is open at a cut-off of 97.25 per cent in the sixth list at Shri Ram College of Commerce.

    B Com(Honours) is closed for EWS category students. All the prominent colleges in North Campus have vacant seats for reserved category students.

    The Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) also announced its fourth cut-off list on Wednesday.

    The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining degrees from the Delhi University with lectures being delivered only on the weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves as students of the board.

