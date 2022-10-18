YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 632 Librarian, TGT and other posts; check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 18: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has openings for 632 vacancies of librarians, Assistant Teachers, TGT, Domestic Science Teacher and Physical Education Teachers.

    As per the notification, the starting date of the application is October 19 while the deadline to submit the application is November 18.

    DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 632 Librarian, TGT and other posts; check details

    Candidates who wants to apply can visit the official website at dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    DSSSB will fill 632 vacancies through the drive. The seat of each post is as follows:

    • 100 vacancies for Librarians
    • 4 vacancies for the post of Assistant Teacher (Nursery)
    • 106 vacancies are for the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (Computer Science)
    • 201 vacancies are for the post of Domestic Science Teacher
    • 221 vacancies are for the post of Physical Education Teacher

    Delhi high court rejects ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s bail plea Delhi high court rejects ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid’s bail plea

    Application fee: Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 100, while women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwD (Person with Disability) & Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying Application fees.

    Selection process: The candidates need to appear in One Tier examination. The selection will be based on the exam.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    recruitment

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 15:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X