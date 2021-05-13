DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification released: Check job details, eligibility criteria

New Delhi, May 13: The DSSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The Delhi government announced 7,326 vacancies in the teacher, clerk, counsellor, patwari and junior secretariat posts. The details were released by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

While the application forms will be available until May 25, the last date to submit the same is June 24. The last date to pay the fee is June 24 2021, while the date of the exams will be notified soon.

6,886 vacancies are for teacher posts while 120 teaching posts will be filled in the New Delhi Municipal Council. The remaining will be filed in the Directorate of Education.

In the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 278 posts will be filled. 12 posts of head clerk and 10 posts of Patwari will be filled in the Junior Secretariat. 50 posts of counsellor will be filled in the Department of Women and Child Development. More details are available on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSB Recruitment 2021 job details: https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/Advt_02-21.pdf

DSSB Recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria: https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/sites/default/files/All-PDF/Advt_02-21.pdf#page=2

Story first published: Thursday, May 13, 2021, 9:40 [IST]