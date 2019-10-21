  • search
    DSSSB LDC admit card 2019 released: Direct links and steps to download

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: The DSSSB LDC admit card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment exam will be conducted on October 13, 24, 25 2019. The hall ticket has been released for the civil post code 11/17 and LDC post 51/13.

    The exam will be held in Hindi and English. For the tier-1 exam questions will be asked on general awareness, reasoning ability, general intelligence, arithmetical and numerical ability. Hindi language and comprehension and English language and comprehension.

    In the tier-II it would be similar to the tier-1 exam and objective type questions would also be asked.

    Candidates must note that they should carry with them their admit card along with an original identity card. In case a candidate fails to do so, no entry into the exam hall would be granted. The admit card is available on dsssbonline.nic.in and dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

    How to download DSSSB LDC admit card 2019:

    • Go to dsssbonline.nic.in or dsssb.delhi.gov.in
    • Click on download admit card link
    • A new page will open
    • Click on the circle next to the exam that you would be appearing for
    • Click on generate admit card
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    admit card

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
