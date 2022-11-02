CUET impact? Only 1 from Kerala board in Hindu College's popular course so far

DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 out: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 02: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022 has been declared on the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The Assistant Primary Teacher written exam was conducted in March 2022. The candidates can check Delhi PRT written exam cut off marks and score card in the link given below.

DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 2022: Steps To check

Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the 'Latest Updates' Section.

Click on the 'DSSSB Assistant Teacher (Primary) Result 202' link under the 'What's New' column

A candidate login page will show up on your screen.

Enter your personal login details as required.

Cick on Submit option and your result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 14:29 [IST]