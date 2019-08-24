DSSB Admit card for these courses released: Check direct link to download

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: The DSSB Admit card has been released for various exams. The same is available on the official website.

The exams are scheduled to be held on September 1 2019. The admit cards have been released for the recruitment exams for Librarian, Craft Instructor (Wireman), Labour Welfare Officer, Technical Assistant, Craft Instructor Surveyor and Craft Instructor Draughtsman Mechanical. The result is available on dssbonlin.nic.in.

Direct link to download DSSB Admit Card:

https://dsssbonline.nic.in/AdmitCardEntry.aspx

How to download DSSB Admit Card:

Go to dssbonline.nic.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout