DRDO Recruitment 2019: Check eligibility, salary, how to apply

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

DRDO recruitment 2019: Defence Development Research Organization (DRDO), has invited applications for the post of technician A under the defence research and development organisation technical cadre (DRTC). Interested candidates can apply for the same before the last date through the prescribed format on the official website. The last date for submission of the online applications is June 26, 2019.

A total of 351 posts are vacant and will be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will have to score at least 40 per cent marks in tier-I exam to be eligible for next round. For reserved category candidates, the same is 35 per cent.

Education: To be eligible for the job, the candidate must have completed at least class 10 or equivalent education and hold a relevant ITI certificate.

Age: Candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 28 years.

Salary: Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,000.

DRDO recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates may apply online through website DRDO official website - drdo.gov.in -by June 26, 2019.

The applicants have to make sure that there is no mistake in the application form. They should apply early to avoid the last-minute rush.

The applicants should keep all the documents at hands while applying for these posts to avoid misinformation.

The applicants must keep all the information related to the recruitment process, exam pattern and other details. The notification must be read carefully.