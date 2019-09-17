DRDO CEPTAM A&A vacancies 2019 online application link for 224 10th 12th pass jobs

New Delhi, Sep 17: 10th 12th pass jobs have been announced under DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 and the online application for 224 DRDO Admin & Allied (A&A) vacancies would begin from September 21. DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link and CEPTAM notification download link are given here.

DRDO jobs 2019 notification for over 200 CEPTAM A&A vacancies is out on the official DRDO site. DRDO CEPTAM online application have been invited for Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant and other openings under Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. Last date to apply is October 15, 2019.

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment notification download, post wise vacancies:

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts

Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts

Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts

Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts

Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts

Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts

Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts

Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts

Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts

Fireman: 20 posts

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here

DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 online application link: Click Here

(Link has not been activated yet, it will go live on September 21)

The online application portal will be opened on 21stSept 2019(10:00 AM) and closed on 15th Oct 2019 (05:00 PM). The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment process will involve Tier-I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test. The official website of DRDO is www.drdo.gov.in

DRDO jobs how to apply instructions: Click Here

How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2019 A&A vacancies:

Visit drdo.gov.in

Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.

Here click on ( CEPTAM ) link.

) link. On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."

After September 21, an activated link to apply online would appear on this page.