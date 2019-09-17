DRDO CEPTAM A&A vacancies 2019 online application link for 224 10th 12th pass jobs
New Delhi, Sep 17: 10th 12th pass jobs have been announced under DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 and the online application for 224 DRDO Admin & Allied (A&A) vacancies would begin from September 21. DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link and CEPTAM notification download link are given here.
DRDO jobs 2019 notification for over 200 CEPTAM A&A vacancies is out on the official DRDO site. DRDO CEPTAM online application have been invited for Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant and other openings under Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. Last date to apply is October 15, 2019.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment notification download, post wise vacancies:
- Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts
- Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts
- Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
- Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts
- Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
- Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts
- Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts
- Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts
- Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts
- Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts
- Fireman: 20 posts
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 online application link: Click Here
(Link has not been activated yet, it will go live on September 21)
The online application portal will be opened on 21stSept 2019(10:00 AM) and closed on 15th Oct 2019 (05:00 PM). The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment process will involve Tier-I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test. The official website of DRDO is www.drdo.gov.in
DRDO jobs how to apply instructions: Click Here
How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2019 A&A vacancies:
- Visit drdo.gov.in
- Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.
- Here click on (CEPTAM) link.
- On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."
- After September 21, an activated link to apply online would appear on this page.