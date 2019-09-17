  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: 10th 12th pass jobs have been announced under DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 and the online application for 224 DRDO Admin & Allied (A&A) vacancies would begin from September 21. DRDO CEPTAM A&A jobs online application link and CEPTAM notification download link are given here.

    DRDO jobs 2019 notification for over 200 CEPTAM A&A vacancies is out on the official DRDO site. DRDO CEPTAM online application have been invited for Stenographer, Administrative Assistant, Store Assistant, Security Assistant and other openings under Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. Last date to apply is October 15, 2019.

    DRDO CEPTAM A&A vacancies 2019 online application link for 224 10th 12th pass jobs

    DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment notification download, post wise vacancies:

    • Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13 posts
    • Administrative Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 54 posts
    • Administrative Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
    • Store Assistant 'A' (English Typing): 28 posts
    • Store Assistant 'A' (Hindi Typing): 4 posts
    • Security Assistant 'A': 40 posts
    • Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3 posts
    • Asstt Halwai-cum Cook: 29 posts
    • Vehicle Operator 'A': 23 posts
    • Fire Engine Driver 'A': 6 posts
    • Fireman: 20 posts

    DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 notification in pdf download: Click Here

    DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2019 online application link: Click Here

    (Link has not been activated yet, it will go live on September 21)

    The online application portal will be opened on 21stSept 2019(10:00 AM) and closed on 15th Oct 2019 (05:00 PM). The DRDO CEPTAM recruitment process will involve Tier-I (CBT) and Tier-II (Trade/Skill/Physical Fitness and Capability Test. The official website of DRDO is www.drdo.gov.in

    DRDO jobs how to apply instructions: Click Here

    How to apply for DRDO CEPTAM recruitment 2019 A&A vacancies:

    • Visit drdo.gov.in
    • Scroll to Careers and click on Admin & Allied.
    • Here click on (CEPTAM) link.
    • On this page, click on "CEPTAM-09/A&A Advt."
    • After September 21, an activated link to apply online would appear on this page.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 7:05 [IST]
