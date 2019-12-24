  • search
Trending Jharkhand election results Flashback 2019
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Download UPSC interview schedule for medical officer posts

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The UPSC interview schedule for medical officer posts has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The interview will be held between January 12 and 31 2020. "With reference to your application for the above mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview as per the reporting schedule given below. Reporting time for candidates called for interview in Forenoon Session is 9 am and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in afternoon session is 12 noon, in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110 069," the official notification reads.

    Download UPSC interview schedule for medical officer posts

    The notification further stated, that the candidates required to bring the original documents at the time of interview. "You are also requested to submit Attestation Form along with photographs and fill TA Bill Form (if an outstation candidate). In this regard please read carefully and follow the procedures, terms & conditions governing the Interview as indicated in the Commissions website under Recruitment/ Interview/ Procedure, Terms & Conditions (annexure II) and download the requisite forms."

    List of documents needed:

    • Matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent issued by central/ state Board indicating Date of birth in support of their claim of age
    • Essential qualification as mentioned in the advertisement no. 01/2019 (Vacancy No. 19010115112) alongwith mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years/ final year as proof of educational qualification claimed
    • Certificate(s) in the "prescribed proforma" from the Head(s) of Organization(s) / Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year)
    • Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma in case of candidates seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate's caste
    • A declaration in the "prescribed proforma" by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date, in addition to the community certificate (OBC)
    • Physically Handicapped (PH) certificate in "prescribed proforma" issued by the competent authority by Physically Handicapped persons eligible for appointment to the post on the basis of prescribed standards of Medical Fitness. More details are available on upsc.gov.in.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    upsc

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 8:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue