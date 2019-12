Download UPSC interview schedule for medical officer posts

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 24: The UPSC interview schedule for medical officer posts has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The interview will be held between January 12 and 31 2020. "With reference to your application for the above mentioned post, this is to inform that you have been shortlisted for interview. You are accordingly requested to appear for the interview as per the reporting schedule given below. Reporting time for candidates called for interview in Forenoon Session is 9 am and the reporting time for candidates called for interview in afternoon session is 12 noon, in the UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110 069," the official notification reads.

The notification further stated, that the candidates required to bring the original documents at the time of interview. "You are also requested to submit Attestation Form along with photographs and fill TA Bill Form (if an outstation candidate). In this regard please read carefully and follow the procedures, terms & conditions governing the Interview as indicated in the Commissions website under Recruitment/ Interview/ Procedure, Terms & Conditions (annexure II) and download the requisite forms."

List of documents needed:

Matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent certificate indicating date of birth, or mark sheet of matriculation/ 10th standard or equivalent issued by central/ state Board indicating Date of birth in support of their claim of age

Essential qualification as mentioned in the advertisement no. 01/2019 (Vacancy No. 19010115112) alongwith mark sheets pertaining to all the academic years/ final year as proof of educational qualification claimed

Certificate(s) in the "prescribed proforma" from the Head(s) of Organization(s) / Department(s) for the entire experience claimed, clearly mentioning the duration of employment (date, month & year)

Caste certificate in the prescribed proforma in case of candidates seeking reservation as SC/ ST/ OBC from the competent authority indicating clearly the candidate's caste

A declaration in the "prescribed proforma" by candidate seeking reservation as OBC, that he/she does not belong to the creamy layer on the crucial date, in addition to the community certificate (OBC)

Physically Handicapped (PH) certificate in "prescribed proforma" issued by the competent authority by Physically Handicapped persons eligible for appointment to the post on the basis of prescribed standards of Medical Fitness. More details are available on upsc.gov.in.