Download the official SSC CGL 2019 notification here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 23: The SSC CGL 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The CGL Tier-1 Exam will be held online between March 2 and 11, 2020. The tier-II exam and III examinations will be held from June 22 to 25, 2010. The exam is being held to fill up the vacancies in Group C and D posts in various departments and ministries.

Candidates can apply through the online mode only. A fee of Rs 100 will have to be paid while applying. The fee can be paid through HIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit card or in cash at SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM)eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Download the SSC CGL 2019 notification here: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/notice_CGLE_22102019.pdf

SSC CGL 2019 Salary:

Candidates will be hired at the group B and C level posts. Those in the B category will get Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and for those under C, it would be Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.