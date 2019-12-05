Download SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Vacancy and pay details here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 05: The SSC CHSL 2019 notification has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The commission will hold the combined higher secondary exam from March 16, 2020, and March 27, 2010. The exams are being held for the recruitment of Lower Divison Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Data Entry Operator in different ministries/department/offices of the government of India.

The exact vacancy list has however not been released. "Vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time (https://ssc.nic.in- >Candidate‟s Corner-> Tentative Vacancy)," an official notification released by the commission said.

SSC CHSL Pay Scale:

Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

SSC CHSL 2019 notification: Important dates:

Online applications: December 3, 2019

Last date to submit: January 1, 2020

Exam dates: March 16 to March 27, 2020

Eligibility and age criteria: Candidates who have passed their 12th exams are eligible to apply. Those who are in the age group of 18 to 27 years are eligible too apply and there would be a relaxation of the age for candidates in the reserved category as per the government norms.

SSC CHSL Official Notification 2019: https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/ UploadedFiles/Notice_chsl_03122019.pdf