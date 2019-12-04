  • search
    Download RBI Officer Grade B Marks Sheet 2019

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The RBI Officer Grade B Marks Sheet 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    It may be recalled that the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2019 was declared last month. The Phase 2 exams for all those candidates who have qualified will be held on December 1 and 2, 2019. The Phase-II exam will be conducted in shifts and will have Paper I, Paper-II and Paper III. Paper I and Paper III examination will be objective type and Paper-II, which will be descriptive type. The marks are available on rbi.org.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
