Download NABARD Assistant Manager Prelim Exam admit card before this date

    New Delhi, Feb 15: The NABARD Assistant Manager Prelim Exam admit card has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The admit card link will be available until February 25 2020. The preliminary test will be objective in nature and there will be 200 multiple choice questions. In all the paper will carry 200 marks.

    In this test, the candidates aptitude in reasoning, language, general awareness, quantitative abilities and knowledge of economic, social issues, rural development and agriculture will be tested. The admit card is available on www.nabard.org.

    How to download NABARD Assistant Manager Prelim Exam admit card:

    • Go to www.nabard.org
    • Click on the admit card link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View admit card
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 8:44 [IST]
