Download Enrolment, Roster wise TNUSRB Police constable, jail warder selection list

New Delhi, Feb 05: The TNUSRB Police constable, jail warder selection list is out. More details are available on the official website.

The board has released two lists-enrolment wise and roster wise. Candidates who have qualified the exam appeared for the PMT, ET, and PET.

The board has now released the district wise list of candidates who qualified the PET, PST and PMT. The recruitment was notified in March last year and a total of 8,826 vacancies were announced by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

TNUSRB Selection List:

Final Provision List, Enrolment Wise: http://www.tnusrbonline.org/pdfs/Final_Provisional_Selection%20list_(Enrolment%20No.%20wise)_CR_2019.pdf

Final Provision List, Roster Wise: http://www.tnusrbonline.org/pdfs/Final_Provisional_Selection_list(Roster%20wise)_CR_2019.pdf