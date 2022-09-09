DMRC to provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today

Airtel 5G launch in India: When to expect, do you need a new SIM, all your questions answered

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will provide bus service for those visiting Central Vista or India Gate from today.

The electric buses will pick up the visitors from the four pickup points- Bhairon Road, Raj Ghat, Connaught Place near Palika Parking and the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and will drop off at Gate No.1 of the National Stadium 'C' Hexagon.

From 'C' Hexagon, the India Gate or Central Vista can be accessed by foot. DMRC officials said that the bus service will be available from 5 this evening.

The last pick-up will be at 9 pm. This facility will be available initially for a week and a total of 12 buses will be operated on these routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon every citizen of the country and sent out an open invitation to visit the newly constructed Kartavya Path and the Statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

After inaugurating the Kartavya Path and unveiling the Statue of Netaji yesterday, Modi said, in the development of Kartavya Path, India of the future can be seen. He added that the energy on the Kartavya Path will give people a new vision and a new belief for India.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the drone show based on the life of Netaji Subhash that will take place for the next three days. The Prime Minister also urged the citizens to visit and take pictures which can be uploaded on social media with the hashtag #KartavyaPath.

