Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home, puja samagri, vidhi and shubh muhurat
New Delhi, Nov 03: Diwali 2021, the much-awaited Indian festival is almost here. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.
On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperity.
In several part of the country, Diwali also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.
This year, the shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm, while Amavasya tithi starts at 6:03 pm on November 4 and ends at 2:44 am, November 5.
Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Tithi
Lakshmi Puja Muhurta: - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM
Lakshmi Puja duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes
Pradosh Kaal - from 05:34 to 08:10 p.m.
Amavasya Tithi begins on November 4, 2021, at 06:03 a.m.
Amavasya Tithi will end on November 5, 2021, at 02:44 a.m.
Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja preparations
Usually, before performing the Puja Indian families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja.
A red cloth at the right-hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery.
Hindus prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth.
Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja samagri
Before you star worshipping Lord Lakshmi make sure that you have a wooden chowki, cloth for covering the chowki, Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.
Kalash, Paan and Supari, Kumkum, Chandan, Haldi, Akshat, Camphor (kapur), Whole coconut with its husk, Agarbatti, Ghee for lamp, Cotton wicks, Panchamrit also needed for the Puja.
Flowers, Fruits, Gangajal, water, Mango leaves, Kalava, currency notes and coin for Dakshinaa metal bell and an aarti thaali also essential.
Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home
According to Drik Panchang, Laxmi Puja Vidhi includes all sixteen steps of worship which is known as Shodashopachara Puja .
- Dhyana: Chant Mantra and meditate in front of the already installed Shri Lakshmi statue
- Aavahan: Invoke the deities by showing Aavahan Mudra (Aavahan Mudra is formed by joining both palms and folding both thumbs inwards).
- Pushpanjali Asana: Take five flowers in Anjali (by joining palm of both hands) and leave them in front of the Murti to offer seat to Shri Lakshmi while chanting mantra.
- Padya: Offer a drop water to the Lord's feet.
- Arghya: After Padya offering, offer water to Shri Lakshmi for head Abhishekam
- Snana: Offer water to Shri Lakshmi for the bath
- Panchamrita Snana: Offer Panchamrita bath to Shri Lakshmi
- Gandha Snana: Now offer scent bath to Shri Lakshmi
- Shuddha Snana: After Gandhasnanam, offer bath to Shri Lakshmi with pure water
- Vastra: Now offer Moli (मोली) as new clothes to Shri Lakshmi
- Madhuparka: Now offer honey and milk to Shri Lakshmi while chanting Mantra.
- Abhushana: Offer jewelery to Shri Lakshmi
- Raktachandana: Offer red sandalwood to Shri Lakshmi
- Sindoor: Now offer vermilion to Shri Lakshmi for Tilak
- Kumkuma: Now offer Kumkuma as symbol of Akhand Saubhagya to Shri Lakshmi
- Abira-Gulala: Now offer auspicious Abira-Gulala to Shri Lakshmi
- Sugandhita Dravya: Now offer scent to Shri Lakshmi
- Akshata: Offer unbroken rice to Shri Lakshmi
- Gandha-Samarpan/Chandan-Samarpan
- Pushpa-Samarpan
- Anga-Pujan: Now worship those Gods who are body parts of Shri Bhagawati Lakshmi itself. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand
- Ashta-Siddhi Puja: Now worship Ashta-Siddhi near to Shri Lakshmi. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand
- Ashta-Lakshmi Puja: Perform Ashta-Lakshmi Puja, near the Pratima of Maha Lakshmi. Ashta-Lakshmi Puja should be performed with Akshata, Chandan and flowers
- Dhoop-Samarpan: Now offer Dhoop to Shri Lakshmi
- Deep-Samarpan: Offer Deep to Shri Lakshmi
- Naivedhya-Samarpan: Now offer Naivedhya to Shri Lakshmi
- Achamana-Samarpan/Jal-Samarpan
- Tambool-Samarpan: Now offer Tambool (Paan with betel nuts) to Shri Lakshmi
- Dakshina : Now offer Dakshina (gift) to Shri Lakshmi
- Pradakshina: Now offer symbolic Pradakshina (circumambulate from left to right of Shri Lakshmi) with flowers
- Vandana-Sahit Pushpanjali: Now perform Vandana and offer flowers to Shri Lakshmi
- Sashtanga-Pranam: Now offer Sashtanga Pranam (Pranam which is done with eight limbs) to Shri Lakshmi
- Kshama-Prarthana: Now seek pardon from Shri Lakshmi for any known-unknown mistakes done during Puja chanting the following mantra
Avahanam Na janami, Na Janami Visarjanam॥
Puja-Karma Na Janami, Kshamasva Parameshwari॥
Mantra-Heenam Kriya-Heenam, Bhakti Heenam Sureshwari!
Maya Yat-Poojitam Devi! Paripoornam Tadastu Me॥
Anena Yatha-Militopachaara-Dravyai Krita-Poojanena Shri Lakshmi-Devi Preeyataam
॥ Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Arpanamastu ॥
Diwali 2021: Benefits of Lakshmi Pooja
Family life becomes more harmonious
Removes obstacles in personal and professional life
Makes one wealthy and financially successful
Reduces the negative effects of Grah Dosh