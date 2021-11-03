Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home, puja samagri, vidhi and shubh muhurat

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 03: Diwali 2021, the much-awaited Indian festival is almost here. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals that symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

On Diwali, the people worship Maa Lakshmi, the Goddess of Wealth and prosperity.

In several part of the country, Diwali also marks the celebration of the day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, the demon king.

This year, the shubh muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 6:09 pm to 8:04 pm, while Amavasya tithi starts at 6:03 pm on November 4 and ends at 2:44 am, November 5.

Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat and Tithi Lakshmi Puja Muhurta: - 06:09 PM to 08:04 PM Lakshmi Puja duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes Pradosh Kaal - from 05:34 to 08:10 p.m. Amavasya Tithi begins on November 4, 2021, at 06:03 a.m. Amavasya Tithi will end on November 5, 2021, at 02:44 a.m. Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja preparations Usually, before performing the Puja Indian families decorate their homes and offices with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango and banana leaves on the day of Lakshmi Puja. A red cloth at the right-hand side on a raised platform and install idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on it after adorning them with silk clothes and jewellery. Hindus prepare nine slots of Akshata (unbroken rice) for installing Navgraha on the white cloth and prepare sixteen slots of wheat or wheat flour on the red cloth. Diwali 2021: Lakshmi Puja samagri Before you star worshipping Lord Lakshmi make sure that you have a wooden chowki, cloth for covering the chowki, Idols/images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. Kalash, Paan and Supari, Kumkum, Chandan, Haldi, Akshat, Camphor (kapur), Whole coconut with its husk, Agarbatti, Ghee for lamp, Cotton wicks, Panchamrit also needed for the Puja. Flowers, Fruits, Gangajal, water, Mango leaves, Kalava, currency notes and coin for Dakshinaa metal bell and an aarti thaali also essential. Diwali 2021: How to perform Lakshmi puja at home According to Drik Panchang, Laxmi Puja Vidhi includes all sixteen steps of worship which is known as Shodashopachara Puja . Dhyana: Chant Mantra and meditate in front of the already installed Shri Lakshmi statue

Chant Mantra and meditate in front of the already installed Shri Lakshmi statue Aavahan: Invoke the deities by showing Aavahan Mudra (Aavahan Mudra is formed by joining both palms and folding both thumbs inwards).

Invoke the deities by showing Aavahan Mudra (Aavahan Mudra is formed by joining both palms and folding both thumbs inwards). Pushpanjali Asana: Take five flowers in Anjali (by joining palm of both hands) and leave them in front of the Murti to offer seat to Shri Lakshmi while chanting mantra.

Take five flowers in Anjali (by joining palm of both hands) and leave them in front of the Murti to offer seat to Shri Lakshmi while chanting mantra. Padya: Offer a drop water to the Lord's feet.

Offer a drop water to the Lord's feet. Arghya: After Padya offering, offer water to Shri Lakshmi for head Abhishekam

After Padya offering, offer water to Shri Lakshmi for head Abhishekam Snana: Offer water to Shri Lakshmi for the bath

Offer water to Shri Lakshmi for the bath Panchamrita Snana: Offer Panchamrita bath to Shri Lakshmi

Offer Panchamrita bath to Shri Lakshmi Gandha Snana: Now offer scent bath to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer scent bath to Shri Lakshmi Shuddha Snana: After Gandhasnanam, offer bath to Shri Lakshmi with pure water

After Gandhasnanam, offer bath to Shri Lakshmi with pure water Vastra: Now offer Moli (मोली) as new clothes to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Moli (मोली) as new clothes to Shri Lakshmi Madhuparka: Now offer honey and milk to Shri Lakshmi while chanting Mantra.

Now offer honey and milk to Shri Lakshmi while chanting Mantra. Abhushana: Offer jewelery to Shri Lakshmi

Offer jewelery to Shri Lakshmi Raktachandana: Offer red sandalwood to Shri Lakshmi

Offer red sandalwood to Shri Lakshmi Sindoor: Now offer vermilion to Shri Lakshmi for Tilak

Now offer vermilion to Shri Lakshmi for Tilak Kumkuma: Now offer Kumkuma as symbol of Akhand Saubhagya to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Kumkuma as symbol of Akhand Saubhagya to Shri Lakshmi Abira-Gulala: Now offer auspicious Abira-Gulala to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer auspicious Abira-Gulala to Shri Lakshmi Sugandhita Dravya: Now offer scent to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer scent to Shri Lakshmi Akshata: Offer unbroken rice to Shri Lakshmi

Offer unbroken rice to Shri Lakshmi Gandha-Samarpan/Chandan-Samarpan

Pushpa-Samarpan

Anga-Pujan: Now worship those Gods who are body parts of Shri Bhagawati Lakshmi itself. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand

Now worship those Gods who are body parts of Shri Bhagawati Lakshmi itself. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand Ashta-Siddhi Puja: Now worship Ashta-Siddhi near to Shri Lakshmi. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand

Now worship Ashta-Siddhi near to Shri Lakshmi. For that take Gandha, Akshata and Pushpa in left hand and leave them near to Shri Lakshmi Murti with right hand Ashta-Lakshmi Puja: Perform Ashta-Lakshmi Puja, near the Pratima of Maha Lakshmi. Ashta-Lakshmi Puja should be performed with Akshata, Chandan and flowers

Perform Ashta-Lakshmi Puja, near the Pratima of Maha Lakshmi. Ashta-Lakshmi Puja should be performed with Akshata, Chandan and flowers Dhoop-Samarpan: Now offer Dhoop to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Dhoop to Shri Lakshmi Deep-Samarpan: Offer Deep to Shri Lakshmi

Offer Deep to Shri Lakshmi Naivedhya-Samarpan: Now offer Naivedhya to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Naivedhya to Shri Lakshmi Achamana-Samarpan/Jal-Samarpan

Tambool-Samarpan: Now offer Tambool (Paan with betel nuts) to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Tambool (Paan with betel nuts) to Shri Lakshmi Dakshina : Now offer Dakshina (gift) to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Dakshina (gift) to Shri Lakshmi Pradakshina: Now offer symbolic Pradakshina (circumambulate from left to right of Shri Lakshmi) with flowers

Now offer symbolic Pradakshina (circumambulate from left to right of Shri Lakshmi) with flowers Vandana-Sahit Pushpanjali: Now perform Vandana and offer flowers to Shri Lakshmi

Now perform Vandana and offer flowers to Shri Lakshmi Sashtanga-Pranam: Now offer Sashtanga Pranam (Pranam which is done with eight limbs) to Shri Lakshmi

Now offer Sashtanga Pranam (Pranam which is done with eight limbs) to Shri Lakshmi Kshama-Prarthana: Now seek pardon from Shri Lakshmi for any known-unknown mistakes done during Puja chanting the following mantra Avahanam Na janami, Na Janami Visarjanam॥ Puja-Karma Na Janami, Kshamasva Parameshwari॥ Mantra-Heenam Kriya-Heenam, Bhakti Heenam Sureshwari! Maya Yat-Poojitam Devi! Paripoornam Tadastu Me॥ Anena Yatha-Militopachaara-Dravyai Krita-Poojanena Shri Lakshmi-Devi Preeyataam ॥ Shri Lakshmi-Devyai Arpanamastu ॥ Diwali 2021: Benefits of Lakshmi Pooja Family life becomes more harmonious Removes obstacles in personal and professional life Makes one wealthy and financially successful Reduces the negative effects of Grah Dosh