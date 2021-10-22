Direct links to download DNB PDCET 2021 result

How to Book Sabarimala Virtual Q Tickets Online 2021? Know Date, Price and Other Details

New Delhi, Oct 22: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the result of the Diplomat of national Board Post Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) 2021.

The DNB PDCET is held for admission to post diploma DNB postgraduate courses. "Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfillment of eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin for DNB-PDCET 2021 and verification of their Face ID wherever required," a statement by the NBE read. The results are available on natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

How to download DNB PDCET 2021 result:

Go to natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 15:27 [IST]