Direct links to download Assam TET result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 03: The Assam TET result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was conducted on November 10 2019. Those candidates who have qualified will be eligible for the teaching jobs across the various schools in Assam. The exam was conducted in two papers. The exams were conducted in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi and English. The result is available on sebaonline.org.

Direct links to download Assam TET Result 2019: http://smbform.in/TET_2019/result/ and https://cetcell.net/TET_2019/result/