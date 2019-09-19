Direct links to check KUK Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 19: The KUK Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results for the BA and B.Sc 2nd semester have been released. After checking the results candidates can apply for re-evaluation. The exams were conducted by the Kurukshetra University in May 2019. The results are available on http://kuk.ac.in/userfiles/file/Year2019/LeftLinks/Results /BSC%202ND%20SEM%20DETAIL%20MAY%202019_compressed.pdf and http://kuk.ac.in/userfiles/file/Year2019/LeftLinks/Results/ BA%202ND%20SEM%20DETAIL%20MAY%202019_compressed.pdf.