  • search
Trending PoK ISRO NASA
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Direct links to check KUK Result 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The KUK Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    Direct links to check KUK Result 2019

    The results for the BA and B.Sc 2nd semester have been released. After checking the results candidates can apply for re-evaluation. The exams were conducted by the Kurukshetra University in May 2019. The results are available on http://kuk.ac.in/userfiles/file/Year2019/LeftLinks/Results /BSC%202ND%20SEM%20DETAIL%20MAY%202019_compressed.pdf and http://kuk.ac.in/userfiles/file/Year2019/LeftLinks/Results/ BA%202ND%20SEM%20DETAIL%20MAY%202019_compressed.pdf.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue